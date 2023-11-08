Juan Ingaramo pasó por el "Anímate", presentó tema y adelantó su show en Córdoba

Cadena Heat
El artista dialogó con Gaby Tessio y anticipó el tema "Ya borré tu número de mi celular". Actuará el 1 de diciembre en Plaza de la Música.
08/11/2023 | 14:51
FOTO: Juan Ingaramo, en el Anímate.
FOTO: Juan Ingaramo, en el Anímate.
FOTO: Juan Ingaramo, en el Anímate.
FOTO: Juan Ingaramo, en el Anímate.
FOTO: Juan Ingaramo, en el Anímate.
FOTO: Juan Ingaramo, en el Anímate.
FOTO: Juan Ingaramo, en el Anímate.
/Inicio Código Embebido/
/Fin Código Embebido/
/Inicio Código Embebido/
Mirá también
Creepy Halloween
/Fin Código Embebido/
Te puede interesar